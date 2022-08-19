Longhorns name starting quarterback, Fisher still indecisive on naming Aggies’ starter

Aggie quarterbacks practice during fall camp.
Aggie quarterbacks practice during fall camp.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Sports Information Director for the University of Texas made an announcement that Steve Sarkisian has named Quinn Ewers the Longhorns’ starting quarterback on Friday.

Ewers is a former five-star recruit from Southlake Carroll. He spent his freshman year as the backup at Ohio State before transferring to Texas. Ewers and the Longhorns begin their season on September 3rd against Louisiana Monroe before their much anticipated Week Two matchup with No. 1 ranked Alabama.

Meanwhile, in College Station, A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher is still yet to name his starting quarterback. The Aggies will hold their last scrimmage of fall camp this Saturday which could give some more insight into the quarterback battle between Conner Weigmen, Max Johnson, and Haynes King.

In Thursday’s press conference, Fisher was asked about naming a starting quarterback: ”I’ll wait and see,” Fisher said. “I don’t know we’ll see how the scrimmage goes. You could, you could not. Like I said, we’ll wait and evaluate that as we go. I’m not putting a timetable on it. I’ll know when I know,“ Fisher added.

The Aggies have one more week of Fall Camp before heading into Game Week as they prepare for Sam Houston on September 3rd.

