NHC now issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Four in the Western Gulf

The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on what is expected to become...
The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on what is expected to become Tropical Depression Four, and potentially Tropical Storm Danielle into the weekend(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley and Mia Montgomery
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane hunters spent Friday afternoon flying into a tropical disturbance that emerged in the Southern Gulf of Mexico earlier in the day. Based on their findings, the National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on what is expected to soon-be Tropical Depression Four, and potentially Tropical Storm Danielle into the weekend.

This essentially means that while the system has not technically reached the criteria necessary to be classified as a tropical depression, it is expected to soon strengthen into a tropical depression or a tropical storm, in this case as early as Friday night.

Details on the system as of the 4pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center can be found below:

LocationMaximum Sustained WindsMovementMinimum Central Pressure
~ 400 miles SSE from the mouth of the Rio Grande35 mphNW at 14 mph1009 mb

Forecasters continue to note that the system is still expected to move inland over northeast Mexico by Saturday night. Regardless of development, this system is not expected to directly impact the Brazos Valley, although indirect benefits are expected early next week, which are discussed below.

According to the agency’s latest advisory:

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for:

  • The Gulf coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan northward to the mouth of the Rio Grande River
  • The lower Texas coast from Port Mansfield southward to the mouth of the Rio Grande River

Should it strengthen into a tropical storm, the next name up for grabs would be Danielle.

INDIRECT IMPACTS TO THE BRAZOS VALLEY’S WEATHER

While the center of this system -- developed or not -- is expected to move over northeastern Mexico before sunrise Sunday, the Brazos Valley stands to receive some benefits from it.

Rich, tropical moisture will be flung off this system, directed locally by the western edge of high pressure over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. As that moisture pools up against another weak cold front early in the upcoming week, scattered rain and thunderstorm coverage are once again expected to increase across Central and Southeast Texas. Tropical downpours could produce localized 1″ - 2″+ rainfall totals over select parts of the Brazos Valley through mid-week.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

