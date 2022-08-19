NHC now issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Four in the Western Gulf

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane hunters spent Friday afternoon flying into a tropical disturbance that emerged in the Southern Gulf of Mexico earlier in the day. Based on their findings, the National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on what is expected to soon-be Tropical Depression Four, and potentially Tropical Storm Danielle into the weekend.

This essentially means that while the system has not technically reached the criteria necessary to be classified as a tropical depression, it is expected to soon strengthen into a tropical depression or a tropical storm, in this case as early as Friday night.

Details on the system as of the 4pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center can be found below:

Location Maximum Sustained Winds Movement Minimum Central Pressure ~ 400 miles SSE from the mouth of the Rio Grande 35 mph NW at 14 mph 1009 mb

Forecasters continue to note that the system is still expected to move inland over northeast Mexico by Saturday night. Regardless of development, this system is not expected to directly impact the Brazos Valley, although indirect benefits are expected early next week, which are discussed below.

Potential Tropical Cyclone #Four Advisory 1: Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For Portions of the Coast Of Northeastern Mexico and South Texas. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 19, 2022

According to the agency’s latest advisory:

Showers and thunderstorms associated with the broad low pressure area in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico have become better organized during the last 24 h, and reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate winds near 30 kt. However, both the aircraft and scatterometer data show that the disturbance does not yet have a well-defined circulation center. Since the system is likely to develop further and make landfall as a tropical storm in less than 36 h, advisories are being initiated on Potential Tropical Cyclone Four with Tropical Storm Warnings being issued for portions of the coasts of northeastern Mexico and south Texas.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for:

The Gulf coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan northward to the mouth of the Rio Grande River

The lower Texas coast from Port Mansfield southward to the mouth of the Rio Grande River

Should it strengthen into a tropical storm, the next name up for grabs would be Danielle.

INDIRECT IMPACTS TO THE BRAZOS VALLEY’S WEATHER

While the center of this system -- developed or not -- is expected to move over northeastern Mexico before sunrise Sunday, the Brazos Valley stands to receive some benefits from it.

Rich, tropical moisture will be flung off this system, directed locally by the western edge of high pressure over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. As that moisture pools up against another weak cold front early in the upcoming week, scattered rain and thunderstorm coverage are once again expected to increase across Central and Southeast Texas. Tropical downpours could produce localized 1″ - 2″+ rainfall totals over select parts of the Brazos Valley through mid-week.

LATEST RAINFALL FORECAST FOR YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD IS AT YOUR FINGERTIPS IN THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.