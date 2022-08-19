Texas’ tax collector, Senate budget chief say they support repealing the ‘tampon tax’

Menstrual products are already tax-free in 24 states
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman on Thursday said they’ll support...
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman on Thursday said they’ll support repealing the state sales tax on menstrual products during next year’s legislative session.(Credit: Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune)
By WILLIAM MELHADO
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, have added their support to a yearslong call by some state legislators and women’s health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners.

Hegar and Huffman said they’d support efforts in next year’s legislative session to make such products nontaxable.

Other health care necessities, such as medicine and bandages, are exempt from sales tax in Texas. Advocates have called for the repeal of the tax, arguing that menstrual products should be classified as “wound care dressings,” which prevent bacterial infections and “maintain a moist or dry wound environment.” Given that wound dressings like Band-Aids are exempt from sales tax, supporters of repealing the sales tax on menstrual products argue that taxing them discriminates on the basis of sex.

Menstrual products are already tax-free in 24 states. Texas is among those states where consumers still pay tax on those products.

Previous attempts to repeal the sales tax in Texas have failed and will likely face more hurdles during next year’s legislative session. Proposals to eliminate the sales tax on menstrual products, spearheaded by state Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, have come before the legislature every session since 2017. None of those bills have made it to the governor’s desk.

But Huffman’s support of the measure as the chair of the Senate Finance Committee —that branch’s budget chief — is notable. The 2017 bill to remove the feminine hygiene tax died in that committee.

“Every woman knows that these products are not optional. They are essential to our health and well-being and should be tax-exempt,” she said in a press release Thursday announcing her support.

Hegar pointed to Texas’ strong economy and state revenues in explaining his support for the tax repeal. Given increasing prices and inflation, Hegar said the opportunity to exempt these products from taxation is a critical need for Texans.

“Texas can absorb this lost revenue easily, but for countless Texas women, this will mean significant savings in their personal budgets over time,” Hegar said in a press release. “This is a small amount of money relative to the overall revenue outlook for Texas.”

Hegar’s latest revenue estimate for the next two years, beginning mid-July, projects Texas will generate $27 billion. The sales tax revenue on menstrual supplies over the next two years would represent about 0.1% of that amount.

In Texas and across the country, institutions are working to improve greater access to menstrual products. Over the summer, the Austin Independent School District spent over $150,000 to provide free menstrual products to students in bathrooms.

Copyright 2022. Texas Tribune. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
18-year-old Tyriq Bradford is in Brazos County jail with three counts of possession of child...
Bryan man charged in July 4th attack, sexual assault of child
Bryan police tell KBTX that a missing child has been found safe in Jim Hogg County near Laredo...
Amber Alert Update: Police say Ana Medina has been found safe, suspect in custody.
Widespread rain and storms pushed across the Brazos Valley Thursday.
Rainfall update following Thursday storms in the Brazos Valley
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

Rep. Barry Moore: (R) Alabama
What kind of impact will inflation have on midterm elections?
Gohmert was a precursor to former President Donald Trump’s brand of populist,...
Louie Gohmert leaves Congress having passed one law and spread countless falsehoods
Afghan American Foundation
One year after American’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, bill promises to help refugees seeking citizenship
Trump
Lawmakers demanding fmr. President Trump’s tax returns talk after court rules in their favor
Lawmakers demanding fmr. President Trump’s tax returns talk after court rules in their favor