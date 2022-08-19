Treat of the Staff: Brenham ISD custodial staff recognized for hard work

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - As the new school year starts across the Brazos Valle Brenham ISD took a moment to appreciate the staff that aren’t always in the spotlight.

At the school board meeting they recognized all the hard work their custodial team puts in keeping all the campuses clean and in shape for the students and staff.

The school district also put a focus on their Brenham Junior High nutrition staff yesterday after feeding 406 students. Great job y’all!

