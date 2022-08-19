Tropical disturbance given high chance for development in Western Gulf of Mexico
Short-lived tropical depression or storm could form before system moves inland late Saturday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane hunters spent Friday afternoon flying into a tropical disturbance that emerged in the Southern Gulf of Mexico earlier in the day. The National Hurricane Center dramatically increased the odds for development to a high 70% chance as they issued the afternoon update. A tropical depression could form later in the day, overnight, or Saturday before the system moves inland over northeast Mexico Saturday night. Regardless of development, this system is not expected to directly impact the Brazos Valley, although indirect benefits are expected early next week, which are discussed below.
According to the agency’s afternoon tropical weather outlook:
This disturbance has been given the title “Invest 99-L” once tropical computer forecast models were dedicated to it. Should it strengthen into a tropical storm, it would be given the name Danielle.
INDIRECT IMPACTS TO THE BRAZOS VALLEY’S WEATHER
While the center of this system -- developed or not -- is expected to move over northeastern Mexico before sunrise Sunday, the Brazos Valley stands to receive some benefits from it.
Rich, tropical moisture will be flung off this system, directed locally by the western edge of high pressure over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. As that moisture pools up against another weak cold front early in the upcoming week, scattered rain and thunderstorm coverage are once again expected to increase across Central and Southeast Texas. Tropical downpours could produce localized 1″ - 2″+ rainfall totals over select parts of the Brazos Valley through mid-week.
