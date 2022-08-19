Tropical disturbance given high chance for development in Western Gulf of Mexico

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane hunters spent Friday afternoon flying into a tropical disturbance that emerged in the Southern Gulf of Mexico earlier in the day. The National Hurricane Center dramatically increased the odds for development to a high 70% chance as they issued the afternoon update. A tropical depression could form later in the day, overnight, or Saturday before the system moves inland over northeast Mexico Saturday night. Regardless of development, this system is not expected to directly impact the Brazos Valley, although indirect benefits are expected early next week, which are discussed below.

/2 Plenty of convection happening around have been better organized throughout the morning around the circulation of #99L. Regardless of development, heavy rain heads for the Mexican Coast / possible far South Texas.



According to the agency’s afternoon tropical weather outlook:

Satellite imagery indicates that showers and thunderstorms associated with the broad low-pressure area over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and the Bay of Campeche continue to become better organized. Environmental conditions appear favorable for additional development, and a tropical depression could form later today, tonight, or on Saturday while the system moves northwestward across the southwestern and western Gulf of Mexico. However, by Saturday night, the system is expected to move inland over northeastern Mexico, which will end its chances of development. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is currently en route to investigate the system. Interests along the northeastern coast of Mexico and the lower Texas coast should monitor the progress of this system. Regardless of development, this system could bring locally heavy rains to portions of northeastern Mexico and southern Texas over the weekend.

This disturbance has been given the title “Invest 99-L” once tropical computer forecast models were dedicated to it. Should it strengthen into a tropical storm, it would be given the name Danielle.

INDIRECT IMPACTS TO THE BRAZOS VALLEY’S WEATHER

While the center of this system -- developed or not -- is expected to move over northeastern Mexico before sunrise Sunday, the Brazos Valley stands to receive some benefits from it.

While direct impacts from this tropical wave are not expected locally, tropical moisture will increase over the Brazos Valley early in the week (KBTX)

Rich, tropical moisture will be flung off this system, directed locally by the western edge of high pressure over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. As that moisture pools up against another weak cold front early in the upcoming week, scattered rain and thunderstorm coverage are once again expected to increase across Central and Southeast Texas. Tropical downpours could produce localized 1″ - 2″+ rainfall totals over select parts of the Brazos Valley through mid-week.

