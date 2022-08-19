Unlimited Potential building new facility, housing for individuals aging out of foster care system

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An organization that helps those who are getting ready to become legal adults who are still in the foster care system says it is in the early stages of creating a facility that will give them a place to go.

Unlimited Potential has purchased the retirement home located at 1115 Anderson St. in College Station and plans to tear it done to build housing for all the clients they serve.

Unlimited Potential is an organization that serves youth that has aged out of foster care from ages 18-25. They provide things like housing assistance, case management, educational assistance and more. Executive Director Kelyn Wardlaw knows how many challenges individuals face when they are no longer in the foster care system.

“Homelessness is rampant for this population once they turn 18 and often they’re told where you want to go and they’re given their possessions and they’re dropped off and told good luck,” said Wardlaw.

According to The Texas Tribune over 1,200 kids age out of foster care in Texas every year.

“Based on a variety of factors they may not be eligible for housing then what do we do,” said Wardlaw. “Residential would provide that stabilizing location where they can come, we can figure out all of their needs and start working on a plan instead of moving you from hotel to hotel or shelter to shelter.”

Unlimited Potential board member Glo Hays also believes this housing will teach them the necessary things to be prepared when they go out on their own and have their own homes one day.

“We want our clients to learn how to live in a family-type situation where there are going to be some problems. There are going to be some ups and downs but we hope to get through that and learn some skills that will do them well,” said Hays.

Unlimited Potential hopes its new facility will be complete in 12-18 months.

