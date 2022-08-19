Weekend Gardener: Efficient watering techniques for plants and lawns

By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley has received some rain this week but we are still in a drought.

That means it’s even more important to use efficient techniques when watering our plants and lawns.

“Water is, of course, a natural resource and we don’t want to waste it. We don’t want it running off, watering concrete, things like that. We want it where our plants need it,” said Jayla Fry with Texas A&M AgriLife.

Fry discussed the best ways to take care of our plants and lawns without wasting resources. You can watch the full video above in the video player to learn more about how to apply them.

