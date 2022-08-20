Aggies hold final live scrimmage of fall camp

Aggie football held an open practice to the public at Kyle Field
Aggie football held an open practice to the public at Kyle Field(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Football held their final live scrimmage of fall camp that was closed to the media and public on Saturday. The Aggies are now just two weeks away from kicking off their 2022 season.

Last Saturday, the Aggies held their first scrimmage at Kyle Field. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said it was a very competitive and physical scrimmage. After another week of practice, Fisher hopes to see improvement throughout the whole program.

”You want to make sure your operational skills of getting plays, getting calls, communication on the field, those types of things. Those are things as a coach you keep worrying about production, but we worry about can we get lined up right, can we get the right calls, all the communication’s being made, who’s making the communication? Those types of things are getting better. Your shot clock, getting plays in, not getting delays, not having self-inflicted wounds, substitutions, those things. I think they’re all very critical,” Fisher said.

The Aggies have an off day on Sunday before their final week of fall camp.

