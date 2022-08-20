Hometown Heroes: Navasota Rattlers

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Rattlers are coming off of a 5-6 season where they successfully made playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.

Navasota fell short in the bi-district round to Wimberly, 56-0. This season the Rattlers come back with experience and are ready to go.

“Last year was a tough year for us and we kind of finished in a way we didn’t want to finish and we didn’t play real well at the end,” said Head Coach Casey Dacus. “Our guys are hungry. Bad taste in our mouths from last year, they want to right that and fix that

The Rattler’s roster returns depth and experience after starting 11 sophomores last season. Navasota will rely heavily on their leading rusher, Jamal Thomas. He will run behind a seasoned offensive line. Another returning offensive weapon coming back is Junior receiver Kaddon Hubbard.

“This year we are looking to do all the little things right. Those one score games to now be on our side instead of losing those games,” said wide receiver, Camden Dacus.

Dacus says their schedule this season is tough and a good test for his team.

Navasota kicks off 2022 on August 26th against Navarro.

