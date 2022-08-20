Mud, Sweat and Cheers

Mud, Sweat, Cheers relay
Mud, Sweat, Cheers relay(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - This morning about 20 teams competed in the 10th annual Mud, Sweat and Cheers cross country meet.

The race is a 4 by 1.5 mile relay featuring obstacles including a mud pit and hay bales.

“This meet is set up as a relay to have fun, some adventure, explore,” said Top Tier Training founder, Robert Ondrasek. “Cross country has slowly gone to track on grass and cross country to me is gritty. So we have hay bales to jump, creeks to run through and a mud pit and the kid’s don’t forget it.”

The College Station varsity boy’s came in second overall. Junior Noah Benn said the course was tough but fun.

“Typically it’s harder to find events that are still throwing in obstacles and stuff,” said Benn. “A bit of rarity but it’s really nice.”

The meet also sets itself apart through charity. Mud, sweat and cheers raises money for Zoe Empowers.

“I went to Kenya on a limb and saw what it did and came back and said I got to do something because this is the answer for those kids,” said Ondrasek.

The organization is geared towards helping orphans and vulnerable children overcome extreme poverty. Their solution “addresses all their challenges, across eight areas of life, equipping them to overcome poverty with their own efforts—and for good.”

“The idea is to kind of give them a chance to be entrepreneurial and start moving up in a place where otherwise it would be impossible,” said Benn.

Despite the tough terrain and the mud, runners can’t wait to get out there again next year.

“It’s just one of a kind and I can’t wait to do it again next year,” exclaimed Benn.

Top Tier Training also offers camps over the summer to best prepare runners for their upcoming seasons.

