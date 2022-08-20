Over 1 million bottle caps donated to Bottle Cap Alley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station residents came to fill Bottle Cap Alley with new bottle caps Friday afternoon. The caps were donated by Shiner Beer and residents got to pour and throw bottle caps all over the alleyway.

The alley is located next to Dixie Chicken and it’s been a tradition for almost 50 years. Dixie Chicken Inc. Marketing Director Adam Drake says Dixie Chicken’s old owner Don Ganter came up with the idea and it has become a world-famous tradition.

“We’ve had people from all over the world send us bottle caps,” says Drake. “They want to make their mark, they want to be apart of the tradition that is Bottle Cap Alley.”

Dixie Chicken is also celebrating a rebrand of its online store changing its domain to bottlecapalleytrading.com.

“We want to highlight this. This is a very special part of Aggieland to a lot of Aggies and a lot of visitors that come in,” says Drake.

You can click here to learn more about the history of Bottle Cap Alley.

