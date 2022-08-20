Police: Woman arrested for DWI after crashing car into gas line, power cable

Kennedi Butz, 22, stuck a gas line, power cable and two trees during the crash.
Kennedi Butz, 22, stuck a gas line, power cable and two trees during the crash.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman was arrested Friday night after crashing a vehicle.

Kennedi Butz, 22, struck a gas line, power cable and two trees during the crash. The incident took place in the 1800 block of E. 29th Street.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KBTX, the car was so severely damaged police had to pull Butz out of the back passenger’s seat.

Butz is currently being held at Brazos County Detention Center and was charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

