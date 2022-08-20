Ribbon cutting held for Blinn RELLIS Administration Building unveiling

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The community was invited to a ceremonial ribbon cutting event on Friday to commemorate the unveiling of Blinn’s RELLIS Administration Building located at Texas A&M-RELLIS.

The 80,000-square-foot building consists of three stories and features 19 classrooms that accommodate 36 students, study pods, a state-of-the-art Esports arena for Blinn’s nationally recognized Esports team, engineering and technology labs, and a 5,500-square-foot banquet room.

This is the second building that the Blinn College District has located at Texas A&M-RELLIS. Its first building, the Walter C. Schwartz Building, opened in the fall of 2018 with 1,500 students. During the 2021 fall semester, Blinn saw their enrollment at RELLIS increase to 2,751. The new building will be primarily for students studying engineering, computer sciences, cyber security and computer technologies.

“Today is very special,” Mary Hensley, Chancellor for the Blinn College District said. “For Blinn it’s a real monumental moment because we’re opening up a fantastic facility, for the community it’s a major addition to the community, for RELLIS it’s a major presence and expansion of our footprint already on campus and it just personifies the partnership that is growing between the Academic Alliance of Texas A&M University and Blinn College.”

“Blinn students who are members of the Academic Alliance can enter as freshmen and complete their education up to the Bachelors Degree,” Hensley said. Blinn will offer all of the freshman and sophomore level courses while the upper-level courses will be offered by the 11 Texas A&M System regional universities and Stephen F. Austin State University at the Academic Complex buildings.

“It is seamless, but even more than that, another unique feature of this is when a student is enrolled at Blinn, they are enrolled into one of the corresponding universities within the A&M system,” Hensley said. “You really don’t have to transfer as you would most times when you go take your freshman or sophomore year at some place then transfer to another university.”

Michael Russell, a computer science major going into his sophomore year at Blinn College said he has worked on the railroad, in the military and as an electronic repairman, but he felt limited by his opportunities due to his lack of a higher education.

“I couldn’t expand past a certain baseline level of work and had to deal with a lot of work situations I rather not deal with,” Russel said. “This was the one place that allowed me to educate myself, so I could work under my own power and succeed in that area.”

Russell said it really means a lot to be a part of the program and he’s looking forward to a new computer science class that’s coming up.

“I really enjoy security and learning to program,” Russell said. “I’m glad that they focus on C++, it’s a great language to focus on because it’s a lower language closer to computer language and if you get that down you can learn the other languages a lot easier, so it’s something I’m really excited about.”

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said the new building is an incredible continued expansion of the Texas A&M/Blinn partnership that the City of Bryan is excited to be a partner of.

“I’m excited that we now have 13 colleges and universities in the city of Bryan,” Nelson said. “It’s an incredible thing. The vision is amazing starting from Chancellor John Sharp’s original vision to the amazing work that Blinn College, Texas A&M University and the other 11 Texas A&M System universities and Stephen F. Austin State University, all of them are doing. It’s exciting to be the mayor of Bryan and see all of these colleges and universities operating in our community.”

Lois W. Kolkhorst, Texas Senator District 18, said the partnership between Blinn and the Texas A&M University System is not just unique to the state of Texas, but unique to the United States.

“I know the Blinn College District is proud to be a part of this partnership,” Kolkhorst said. “As a state lawmaker we hold it up as one of the greatest examples of using taxpayer money as well as student tuition, fees and things, just stretching that dollar as far as you can to receive an excellent education.”

Blinn College’s fall semester begins next Wednesday, August 24.

