Ride-share drivers staying aware of their safety after murder of Uber driver

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The busiest time of the year is about to begin for ride-share drivers as students start returning to town to begin the fall semester. After the murder of an Uber driver in Bryan, drivers are doing what they can to not put themselves in situations where they could be hurt.

Jason Johnston is a full-time Uber driver and has been with the company since 2018. Johnston says driving around the Northgate area, especially when students are in town, keeps him very busy.

“You get a trip request before the end of the one you’re on so you go where that takes you,” said Johnston.

Bryan Police are still investigating whether Althia Jenkins-Perry was murdered by Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera while she was driving for Uber.

Uber’s app allows someone to track your ride and also has emergency buttons on the app where you can call 911. Drivers like Johnston also will call someone and put them on the car’s Bluetooth for their passengers to hear.

“The person you’re concerned about knows that someone else knows that you’re in the car and what’s going on.”

Dash cameras are also used by a lot of drivers if something does happen to them their will be video evidence.

Despite the murder of Jenkins-Perry, Johnston believes this is a good community and isn’t to concerned as he continues to drive.

“Random acts happen, you can’t really control that. You just have to be aware of what’s around you,” says Johnston.

A Go Fund Me has been set up for Althia Jenkins-Perry to help with funeral costs and other expenses.

