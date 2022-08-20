Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: vs. McNeese

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies begin their 29th year at Ellis Field with Sunday’s 6 p.m. contest against the McNeese Cowgirls.

The Maroon & White are coming off a 0-0 road draw at No. 25 Clemson to start the season. Kenna Caldwell came up huge in goal with seven saves to record her ninth career shutout.

The Aggies own a 266-41-13 (.853) all-time record at Ellis Field. The Aggies are 273-41-13 (.856) in all-time home games over 30 seasons, posting a 7-0-0 mark at Old Tiger Stadium during their inaugural 1993 campaign.

Texas A&M is expected to have all five of their Freshman All-SEC players available with 2021 honoree Mia Pante returning from her stint with Canada at the FIFA Women’s Under-20 World Cup in Costa Rica. The other Freshman All-SEC performers include Laney Carroll (2020), Quinn Cornog (2021), Maile Hayes (2021) and Katie Smith (2019)

Texas A&M head coach G Guerrieri ranks among the leaders in winning percentage and victories among active Division I coaches. With a career record of 491-161-42 (.738), he ranks third in victories and sixth in winning percentage (minimum five years as a Division I head coach).

Guerrieri ranks fifth all-time among NCAA Division I coaches in victories, trailing North Carolina’s Anson Dorrance (901), Connecticut’s Len Tsantiris (570 - retired), Florida’s Becky Burleigh (513 - retired) and Santa Clara’s Jerry Smith (523).Both of the Aggies prior games against McNeese resulted in 9-0 victories. In 2011, Annie Kunz logged a hat trick and an assist while Kelley Monogue registered two goals and one assist. In 2008, Cydne Currie and Jennifer Kmezich logged two goals apiece.McNeese head coach Drew Fitzgerald is a 2001 Texas A&M grad. In his first six years, the Cowgirls are 61-43-7. In the six years prior to his arrival fledgling McNeese 40-66-8.The match is available on SEC Network + with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color) on the call. Audio is available on 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley with the audio also available in the 12th Man Mobile app.

