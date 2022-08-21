9 people arrested after disturbance at Kentucky State Fair, authorities say

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Nine people have been arrested following an incident that occurred at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night, authorities said.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) officers made eight arrests and the Kentucky Fair Board police made one.

Three arrests were adults and six were minors, according to a news release sent by KSP.

All the people arrested are from the Jefferson County area. Charges include disorderly conduct, menacing, possession of stolen property and possession of a handgun.

Around 9:20 p.m., KSP received a report of a disturbance in front of the Midway Area on the fairgrounds. As a safety precaution, the fair made the decision to close early.

Several guests that attended the fair Saturday night believe they heard gunshots.

The early stages of the investigation revealed a group of people “caused panic with noise-making devices,” the release said.

Those “devices” are what let fair-goers believe shots were fired, KSP said.

At this time, KSP said they have not found evidence that a weapon was fired during the incident.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing.

