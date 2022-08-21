Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old missing from north Houston

Police say the little girl was last seen wandering over to a neighbor’s home where she may have been taken by a man.
The suspect is believed to be in a 2007 grey Nissan Xterra. LP: NKD7882. If you have info on...
The suspect is believed to be in a 2007 grey Nissan Xterra. LP: NKD7882. If you have info on the whereabouts of missing 3 year-old Linzy Guity or suspect Holman Hernandez, call HPD at 713-308-3600.(Photos provided by Houston Police)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT
HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - Houston police are searching for a person of interest who may have knowledge of the whereabouts of a 3-year-old girl, who disappeared from her family’s north Houston apartment early Sunday.

Lincy Guity was last seen in the 12800 block of Northborough Drive wearing long-sleeve purple pajamas at the time, KPRC reports.

Police said the last time the parents saw Lincy was around 11 p.m.

She reportedly got out of her apartment and walked upstairs to a neighbor’s home, where a gathering was taking place.

The parents woke up around 5 a.m. and noticed their daughter was missing.

Officers who responded to the scene began questioning residents.

A witness reported seeing Lincy leave with a man who was at the gathering. HPD listed the man as a person of interest.

The man’s wife allegedly called the police, claiming that her husband called and told her that his car was stolen. The woman also said, while speaking to her husband, she heard a little’s girl voice, along with the voice of another woman.

Lincy has brown eyes and black hair and is 3 feet tall.

Police are searching for the man, 50-year-old Holman Hernandez in connection with Lincy’s disappearance. He has black eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

For updates click here.

After the gathering, everyone left.

