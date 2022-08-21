Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old missing from north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - Houston police are searching for a person of interest who may have knowledge of the whereabouts of a 3-year-old girl, who disappeared from her family’s north Houston apartment early Sunday.

Lincy Guity was last seen in the 12800 block of Northborough Drive wearing long-sleeve purple pajamas at the time, KPRC reports.

Police said the last time the parents saw Lincy was around 11 p.m.

TCFTM has issued a Houston Regional AMBER ALERT

for 3-year-old Linzy Guity 3'tall/50lbs. Suspect Holman Hernandez (50) black hair, brown eyes, 5'4" & weighs 135lbs. The vehicle is a 2011 Blue Nissan Sentra-TX LP PRM5596. Anyone w/ info call HPD 713-308-3600 pic.twitter.com/7r2vac0QV0 — TX Center 4 Missing (@TXCenter) August 21, 2022

She reportedly got out of her apartment and walked upstairs to a neighbor’s home, where a gathering was taking place.

The parents woke up around 5 a.m. and noticed their daughter was missing.

Officers who responded to the scene began questioning residents.

A witness reported seeing Lincy leave with a man who was at the gathering. HPD listed the man as a person of interest.

The man’s wife allegedly called the police, claiming that her husband called and told her that his car was stolen. The woman also said, while speaking to her husband, she heard a little’s girl voice, along with the voice of another woman.

Lincy has brown eyes and black hair and is 3 feet tall.

Police are searching for the man, 50-year-old Holman Hernandez in connection with Lincy’s disappearance. He has black eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

UPDATE: The suspect is believed to be in a 2007 grey Nissan Xterra. LP: NKD7882. If you have info on the whereabouts of missing 3 year-old Linzy Guity or suspect Holman Hernandez, call HPD at 713-308-3600. #hounews#AmberAlert pic.twitter.com/j7zMVl9tgl — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 21, 2022

After the gathering, everyone left.

