Brazos County 4-H hosts 2nd annual club fair event

Kailey, Olivia and Granger at the 4-H event.
Kailey, Olivia and Granger at the 4-H event.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County 4-H hosted their 2nd annual club fair event to showcase all the projects and clubs they have to offer.

Hundreds gathered at the Brazos County Extension office on Saturday afternoon to have the opportunity to learn about more than 40 projects and 20 clubs within the Brazos County 4-H program.

Along with learning about 4-H, food trucks and dogs to play with were available to the community.

Taylor Colvin, Brazos Valley 4-H Council Chairman, said she is extremely happy with this year’s turnout. She said even though it’s only their 2nd year hosting the event, there is already a noticeable difference in the number of people attending.

“I love that so many community members are interested in learning more about 4-H,” Colvin said. “4-H has so much to offer.”

Colvin said one of her favorite things about 4-H is how it strengthens their leadership skills while helping promote community service.

“Something we really stress is community service each month,” said Colvin. “On the county and club levels, as well as the district and state.”

Other 4-H participants like Kailey Johnson and her friends Olivia and Granger, said they love seeing so many new faces at the event.

“I love what I do. I do ‘Fashion and Interior Design. So I have my poster set with that information,” said Johnson. “But I loved being able to see what other people were interested and what they want to do in 4-H.”

For more information on Brazos County 4-H, click here.

