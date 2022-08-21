Couple gets married at Bryan wedding venue after winning wedding giveaway

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A couple said their vows on Saturday at the Inn at Quarry Ridge as part of the 2022 American Heroes Dream Wedding Giveaway.

The wedding giveaway is an annual event for first responders, military personnel and current teachers K-12. The event featured over 30 participating Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley vendors.

Whitney & Isaac Acosta were this year’s winners. Isaac is currently serving in the military while Whitney is an EMT working towards her nursing license.

“It’s just a way to give back to the community,” Benjamin Thompson, event manager at Inn at Quarry Ridge said. “We enjoy doing it. It’s one of those things that if you can do it you do it because it makes the world a better place.”

KBTX congratulates the newlyweds and wishes them many happy years to come.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Invest 99L has been given a high, 70% chance for development before moving inland over Mexico...
Tropical disturbance given high chance for development in Western Gulf of Mexico
College Station Italian restaurant closing after 8 years
Co-owner Justin Manning spent years searching for it.
C&J BBQ owner unveils piece of restaurant history for grand opening
Latest details from the National Hurricane Center as of 10 pm Friday
Potential Tropical Cyclone Four making landfall in Mexico and South Texas tonight
Widespread rain and storms pushed across the Brazos Valley Thursday.
Rainfall update following Thursday storms in the Brazos Valley

Latest News

Brazos County 4-H hosts club event.
4 h
Texas A&M Howdy Week 2022 kicked off Saturday.
Howdy week
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)
Dream Wedding Giveaway
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring) - wedding