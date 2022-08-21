Couple gets married at Bryan wedding venue after winning wedding giveaway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A couple said their vows on Saturday at the Inn at Quarry Ridge as part of the 2022 American Heroes Dream Wedding Giveaway.

The wedding giveaway is an annual event for first responders, military personnel and current teachers K-12. The event featured over 30 participating Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley vendors.

Whitney & Isaac Acosta were this year’s winners. Isaac is currently serving in the military while Whitney is an EMT working towards her nursing license.

“It’s just a way to give back to the community,” Benjamin Thompson, event manager at Inn at Quarry Ridge said. “We enjoy doing it. It’s one of those things that if you can do it you do it because it makes the world a better place.”

KBTX congratulates the newlyweds and wishes them many happy years to come.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.