Hometown Heroes: Brenham Cubs

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The theme for this year’s Brenham Cubs is change. They have a new head coach and are playing in a new district.

Brenham moved from District 13 to District 10 in 5A-DII and will face Rudder and Huntsville.

The Cubs have only eight starters returning with two of them being on defense. The program has lost in the 1st round of the playoffs the last two years, but they have high standards for a year filled with new faces.

“I think anything less than a deep playoff run would not be considered a success,” Reid Robinson, Brenham’s wide receiver said. “That’s just the standard we try to have. The last two years we haven’t gotten as deep as we wanted too, so we all feel like there is an urgency to get back to where we’ve been.”

“We’re going to be as explosive as we can and take advantage of our skill kids, but in the end we’re going to want to impose our will on you,” Brenham’s first year head coach Danny Youngs said.

The Cubs open the season on the road at Oak Ridge. It’s slated for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff.

