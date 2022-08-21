Hometown Heroes: Huntsville Hornets

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Also in District 10 of 5A-DII is Huntsville. After going 4-5 last season the Hornets have their eyes on the playoffs. They missed post season play last season snapping a four year streak.

Junior Jawann Giddens is expected to have a big season after rushing for more than 400 (407) yards and 6 touchdowns last season.

On the defensive side Isaiah Collins will be a spark on defense after having 17 tackles and 2 interceptions last season.

Huntsville opens the season at A&M Consolidated week one.

