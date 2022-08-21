Police officer and resident shot in Bryan Sunday following disturbance

The officer and resident both received minor injuries.
Bryan police investigating early morning shooting
Bryan police investigating early morning shooting(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A search and police investigation is underway following an early morning shooting in Bryan Sunday.

Officers said they were called to the scene just before 7:30 a.m. after reports of a disturbance and shooting.

Bryan Police released a statement online.

“Officers were investigating a disturbance in the 1100 block of Crossing Drive. At around 7:30 am the suspect returned to the scene and began shooting. One resident and one officer were struck. Both received minor injuries. The suspect fled the scene. This investigation is ongoing,” the statement said.

We have a crew at the scene of this shooting and will update you as more information is available.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Invest 99L has been given a high, 70% chance for development before moving inland over Mexico...
Tropical disturbance given high chance for development in Western Gulf of Mexico
Bottle cap alley has been replenished just in time for football season
Over 1 million bottle caps donated to Bottle Cap Alley
Kennedi Butz, 22, stuck a gas line, power cable and two trees during the crash.
Police: Woman arrested for DWI after crashing car into gas line, power cable
College Station Italian restaurant closing after 8 years
Latest details from the National Hurricane Center as of 10 pm Friday
Potential Tropical Cyclone Four making landfall in Mexico and South Texas tonight

Latest News

Brazos County 4-H hosts club event.
4 h
Dream Wedding Giveaway
Couple gets married at Bryan wedding venue after winning wedding giveaway
Texas A&M Howdy Week 2022 kicked off Saturday.
Howdy week
Dream Wedding Giveaway
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring) - wedding