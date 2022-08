Rudder Volleyball wins Bronze Bracket at Bastrop ISD Tournament

BASTROP, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder varsity volleyball team won the Bronze Bracket at the Bastrop ISD Tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Rangers have started out the season hot, now 17-4 after this weekend. Rudder will be back at home on Tuesday to host Waco.

Saturday’s results:

Rudder Varsity (15-4) vs. London 25-23, 16-25, 27-25

Rudder Varsity (16-4) vs. Del Valle 25-12, 25-16

Rudder Varsity (17-4) vs. Austin McNeil 13-25, 25-17, 25-16

Londyn Singleton 24 kills, 39 digs, 5 aces

Kimora Maxey 18 kills, 4 blocks

Allison Layton 16 kills

Reagan Aponte 16 kills, 22 digs, 72 assists

Neeley Rutledge 14 kills, 45 digs, 8 aces

Gabby Baker 49 digs

