Texas A&M students gather to kickoff ‘Howdy Week 2022′

Texas A&M students at the MSC attending day one of Howdy Week events.
Texas A&M students at the MSC attending day one of Howdy Week events.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Before Texas A&M University begins their fall semester of school next week, many students gathered this afternoon to kickoff Howdy Week.

Texas A&M’s Howdy Week takes place every school year a few days before the semester officially starts. It’s a campus-wide week of welcome for new and returning students. Organizations station themselves at different areas across campus to showcase their group to anyone interested.

Kirtan Battl, an incoming Freshman at Texas A&M University, recently moved to College Station for the school year. Battl said after attending Fish Camp, he couldn’t wait to make Texas A&M his new home.

“I really love it here,” said Battl. “The culture, traditions, really everything. I mean the unity at Texas A&M. It’s different than anywhere else.”

Battl’s major is in engineering. Specifically, he hopes to pursue architectural engineering as a career after college.

“I came to the first day of Howdy Week events so I could meet more people with interests like mine,” said Battl. “Whether that’s engineering-wise or I really want to join a men’s org.”

Carla Hoefken is a Junior at Texas A&M and is the President of Engineers Without Borders. She stationed her organization outside of the Memorial Student Center.

“I mean we’ve been looking forward to Howdy Week this year because Howdy week is one of our biggest events of the year,” said Hoefken. “We have had up to 1,000 people at our events in past years.”

Hoefken said Howdy Week is important to all organizations around campus.

“You really meet so many students you may have not met otherwise,” Hoefken said. “Like we don’t have to take just engineering students. We take anyone who has even a small interest in what we do.”

Howdy Week takes place across campus until Aug. 23.

For more information and a list of the different events in Howdy Week events, click here.

