13 Aggies Set to Compete in UTR Pro Circuit

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Thirteen Texas A&M men’s tennis student-athletes are slated to compete in the Universal Tennis Rating Pro Circuit, August 22-28, at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Senior Guido Marson enters the competition as the top-seeded Aggie with a UTR ranking of 13.46, followed by junior Raphael Perot as the No. 2 seed with a UTR ranking of 13.35. Senior Noah Schachter is No. 3 at a 13.17 ranking and Luke Casper is No. 5 at 13.07.

The 20-person main draw consists of four groups of five players. The round-robin group stages run from Monday to Friday. Playoff rounds will be single elimination and consist of five draws of four players depending on the player’s group finishing and will take place Saturday and Sunday.

All matches are best of three tie break sets with regular scoring.

The event is free to the public, while spectators must pay the hourly rates at the parking kiosks. For more information on the competition click here, while the live stream can be viewed here.

Aggies in Action

Seed – Name – UTR Ranking

1 – Guido Marson – 13.46

2 – Raphael Perot – 13.35

3 – Noah Schachter – 13.17

5 – Luke Casper – 13.07

6 – Giulio Perego – 13.01

7 – Trey Hilderbrand – 12.93

8 – JC Roddick – 12.85

10 – Mathis Bondaz – 12.77

11 – Pierce Rollins – 12.76

12 – Kenner Taylor – 12.51

13 – Matthis Ross – 12.54

15 – Anish Sriniketh – 12.18

Alternate

Grant Lothringer – 12.13

