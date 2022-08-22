Advanced cervical cancer on the rise, study says

Women who develop this cancer face long odds for survival.
Women who develop this cancer face long odds for survival.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Women in the United States are facing an increased threat of advanced-stage cervical cancer.

According to a study in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer, stage 4 cases rose at a yearly rate of 1.3% from 2001 to 2018.

During that same time frame, the rate of early-stage cervical cancer dropped.

The research says the biggest spike was for white women at nearly 2%.

There are limited options to treat this condition, and those who contract it have less than a 20% chance of surviving longer than five years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Crossing Drive near...
Bryan PD: Gunman takes his own life during pursuit after shooting police officer, one other
Stephen Rowe has been charged with two counts of assault of a public servant as well as evading...
Police: Man bites officers during altercation outside of College Station bar
Dream Wedding Giveaway
Couple gets married at Bryan wedding venue after winning wedding giveaway
An Amber Alert issued Sunday for a 3-year-old Texas girl has been canceled after the girl was...
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old Texas girl found safe
A FLOOD WATCH has been issued MONDAY for Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties
Another round of rain, storms likely Monday. Flood Watch issued for Northern Brazos Valley

Latest News

The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist was killed in a car bombing on the...
Russia’s FSB blames Ukrainian intelligence for car bombing that killed nationalist’s daughter
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
Police respond to a property in New Zealand, where a family discovered human remains last week...
Mother of 2 children found dead in suitcase believed to be in South Korea, police say
North Carolina authorities arrested a man and woman after their baby's body was found dead in...
Parents charged with murder after baby found buried in backyard