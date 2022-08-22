Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Georgia girl

Authorities are searching for Aurora Mobley-Miller, right, who was allegedly abducted Sunday...
Authorities are searching for Aurora Mobley-Miller, right, who was allegedly abducted Sunday afternoon in Thomas County by Felicia Elaine Horne, left, according to an Amber Alert issued Sunday night.(WCTV)
By WCTV staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert late Sunday night after a 1-year-old was abducted earlier in the day.

Aurora Mobley-Miller was abducted by 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne in Thomasville, Georgia, according to the Amber Alert bulletin. They are believed to be traveling in a 2004 gray Toyota Camry with Florida tag DFF2048.

The abduction occurred around 4 p.m., according to authorities.

Authorities say the last phone ping of the suspect was around 7 p.m. in the Camilla, Georgia, area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at 229-226-2101.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Crossing Drive near...
Bryan PD: Gunman takes his own life during pursuit after shooting police officer, one other
Invest 99L has been given a high, 70% chance for development before moving inland over Mexico...
Tropical disturbance given high chance for development in Western Gulf of Mexico
Stephen Rowe has been charged with two counts of assault of a public servant as well as evading...
Police: Man bites officers during altercation outside of College Station bar
Kennedi Butz, 22, stuck a gas line, power cable and two trees during the crash.
Police: Woman arrested for DWI after crashing car into gas line, power cable
Bottle cap alley has been replenished just in time for football season
Over 1 million bottle caps donated to Bottle Cap Alley

Latest News

The Amber Alert issued for two Kansas City girls on Sunday has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after missing girls found safe in Kansas City; suspect still on the run
According to police, a report indicated that a man was making threats to a convenience store...
3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over arrest
Sunday Night Weather Update 8/21
Sunday Night Weather Update 8/21
A robot rapper with over 10 million TikTok followers signed a deal with Capitol Records.
Capitol Records signs first AI virtual rapper FN Meka