More rain and storms likely this week. Flood Watch issued for Northern Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH for the northern Brazos Valley Monday. Heavy rain is expected across parts of North and Central Texas as the week begins. The flooding began Sunday night, and continues across the Metroplex early Monday.

“I've got some ocean front property in Fort Worth, Texas” pic.twitter.com/NDHE3YUZCE — Weisgarber (@weis_man) August 22, 2022

This concern for potential, isolated flooding covers the I-35 corridor from Austin to the Red River, Central, North, and Northeast Texas. The Monday morning update shows more rain is expected across these areas through at least the first half of the week.

7 day rainfall forecast from NOAA / The Weather Prediction Center (KBTX)

WHO: Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties (locally)

WHAT: Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Locally, 1″ to 2″ of rain is possible in the watch area, with localized 3″ totals possible. Parts of North and Central Texas are forecast to receive 2″ to 5″ of rain, with localized 8″ totals possible.

WHEN: Monday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

IMPACTS: Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall could also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. Street flooding may slow or stall traffic, specifically in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Heavy, rapid rain upstream will bring the potential for higher water levels downstream in the Brazos Valley by Tuesday or Wednesday.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for much of Central and North Texas Monday (KBTX)

MONDAY IN THE BRAZOS VALLEY

The question of rain occurring locally is not if but rather when for the Brazos Valley. That answer will come down to what happens north of the area overnight and when a line of wet weather gets the push south into the area. A cloudy and dry start to Monday could feature scattered rain -- mainly north -- as early as mid-morning to midday. The more likely chance for rain and thunderstorms, moving from north to south, is anticipated by very late afternoon through the evening hours.

Rainfall chances for Monday, August 22 (KBTX)

As indicated by the current placement of the Flood Watch, the highest rainfall totals are anticipated across the far northern reaches of the area (generally north of OSR). Anywhere from 0.50″ to 1.0″ of rain is expected elsewhere, however, localized 2″ to 3″ totals are not off the table under stronger storms producing heavier downpours.

REST OF THE WEEK

Texas has the opportunity for drought-denting rainfall this week thanks to a trio of players in the atmosphere. A tropical wave that emerged from the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend will continue to drift toward the Desert Southwest. As an upper-level weather maker sweeps south down the Plains, moisture from that Gulf low pressure will be pulled east into the Lone Star State. Add a weak “cold” front sinking slowly south to act as a focal point for training rainfall and you have the complete recipe for a multi-day rain and thunderstorm chance.

The Weather Prediction Center -- an agency that is part of NOAA -- has outlined the Brazos Valley in a 2 out of 4 risk for Excessive Rainfall Monday and Tuesday, meaning localized flooding could be possible. As the cold front stalls in or near the area, another round of rain and soaking downpours are in the forecast again Tuesday and Wednesday at a 50% chance. The upcoming week could provide the Brazos Valley with as much as 2″ to 4″ of rain, with localized higher totals.

Slow sagging front slips toward, then into the Brazos Valley Monday.

Current estimation is it stalls somewhere between #bcstx & Houston Tuesday



While any rain is good rain in this drought, too much all at once has the chance to create localized flood concerns (street/low-lying) pic.twitter.com/DCbRKwcGuU — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 22, 2022

