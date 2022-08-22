Brazos County Republican Party formally condemns search of Trump’s home

Mar-a-Lago
Mar-a-Lago
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Republican Party’s Executive Committee has unanimously condemned the FBI’s search of former President Trump’s Florida home two weeks ago.

On Aug. 8, the FBI searched the Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida home. The search resulted in the FBI seizing 11 sets of classified documents found on the estate.

In a formal resolution released to KBTX, the Brazos County Republican Party stated that “high-ranking officials” within the Department of Justice and FBI “have politicized and weaponized those agencies,” leading to the unprecedented search. They state both agencies have “applied double standards to investigations and prosecutions of individuals with whom they disagree.” The document does not go into further detail.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department filed a request in court on Aug. 11 for the search warrant and property receipt to be unsealed. Thursday, a federal judge committed to making at least part of the affidavit supporting the search public and ordered the Justice Department to send in their proposed redactions.

The judge, Bruce E. Reinhard, noted in a written order that the government “had not met its burden of showing that the entire affidavit should remain sealed.”

In Brazos County, the Republican Party is urging that lawmakers representing the area “demand a complete and impartial investigation” into the Justice Department and FBI’s investigation. Within these investigations, the party includes there should be an “assessment to determine whether the FBI should be abolished” or have their functions taken over by another agency.

As of Monday, Trump asked a federal judge to prevent the FBI from continuing to review recovered documents until a neutral special master can be appointed to inspect the records.

