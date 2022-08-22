Domain at Northgate welcome residents with “Aggies in Wonderland”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Domain at Northgate had some fun Thursday afternoon as their residents moved into their new apartments. The student living complex hosted an “Alice in Wonderland” themed party but put a twist on it and called it “Aggies in Wonderland.”

The residents were treated with food and drinks and the complex was decorated with maroon “Alice in Wonderland” themed items.

Domain at Northgate General Manager Jacklynn Hernandez says she and her team are looking forward to getting to know all of their new residents and have a lot of events planned for the year.

“We are super excited we can’t wait to kick off all of our, resident events, being able to get to meet each one of our new residents coming in face to face. Getting to know their personalities and what they love to do and just get to know everybody,” says Hernandez.

Domain at Northgate is located at 101 Church Avenue in College Station. The complex is at 100% occupancy for the school year but anyone interested in leasing a unit for 2023 can apply here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.