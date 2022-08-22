Hometown Heroes: Rudder Rangers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last season the Rudder Rangers made history. For the first time in program history the football team made the playoffs.

”We feel like we’re going to be young but we feel like we got some really good skill players and just the experience of making the playoffs. That’s kind of the goal now, win a playoff game and see what happens. The dream is making it to Cowboy Stadium,” said Head Coach Eric Ezar

This season the goal is not only to make it again but to win a playoff game. With the graduation of a strong senior class and UIL realignment, this won’t be an easy task.

“A lot of hard work and dedication. We got some leaders to hold our team accountable to make sure everybody is working and not slacking off,” Kevin Holmes said when asked what it will take to make it back to playoffs.

Luckily Rudder has key players returning poised for big performances this season.

Ezar’s son, E.J., is one of the seniors Rudder will be missing. To replace the QB, Ezar is looking at senior Xavier Ramirez and possibly sophomore Jaquise Martin.

“Xavier Ramierez will replace E.J. but Jaquise also plays quarterback,” said Ezar.

Martin made the All Brazos Valley 2nd team last season at receiver with 43 recpetions, 645 yards and six touchdowns.

Included in their impressive receiver core is seniors Kevin Holmes and Nate Figgers, both 2nd Team All District players last season. Holmes finished with 39 receptions, 590 yard and seven TD’s. While Figgers contributed 27 receptions, 511 yards and three touchdowns. They will be huge factors in Rudder’s fast paced spread offense.

“We’ve been practicing a lot, been out there putting in extra reps everyday to make sure we make it again,” said Figgers.

Last years strength was their defense and returning to that defense is DL Jayden Williams and LB Trace Emola.

“We’re excited because we feel like we are building a winning culture and the kids kind of expect to win now,” exclaimed Ezar.

Rudder will kickoff their 2022 season at Willis on August 26th.

