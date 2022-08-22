Johnson Tabbed as AP Preseason All-American

Antonio Johnson delivers a big hit on Prairie View A&M's Jawon Pass
Antonio Johnson delivers a big hit on Prairie View A&M's Jawon Pass(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson added to his list of preseason accolades when he was named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America First Team Monday morning. Already this preseason, Johnson has earned Walter Camp and Sporting News First Team Preseason All-America honors. He has also been named to the Jim Thorpe Award, Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award Watch Lists, as well as the Preseason All-SEC Second Team as a defensive back. 

Johnson is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign that saw him earn a starting role at nickel and serve as one of the Aggies’ elite tacklers. The East St. Louis, Illinois, native tallied 79 tackles in 2021, good for second among Aggies. Johnson led the team and was among the SEC leaders with 53 solo takedowns in his second season in Aggieland, also adding five pass breakups and 8.5 tackles for loss. 

The Aggies begin the 2022 season at Kyle Field, on Saturday, Sept. 3, taking on Sam Houston at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.

Fans are encouraged to visit www.12thMan.com/footballtickets or call the 12th Man Foundation at 888-99-AGGIE (888-992-4443) to purchase season tickets. Additionally, fans can fill out the form on this page and a 12th Man Foundation representative will contact them to discuss all available ticketing options to attend one or more of the Aggies’ seven home games this fall.

Most Read

Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Crossing Drive near...
Bryan PD: Gunman takes his own life during pursuit after shooting police officer, one other
Stephen Rowe has been charged with two counts of assault of a public servant as well as evading...
Police: Man bites officers during altercation outside of College Station bar
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas
Dream Wedding Giveaway
Couple gets married at Bryan wedding venue after winning wedding giveaway
An Amber Alert issued Sunday for a 3-year-old Texas girl has been canceled after the girl was...
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old Texas girl found safe

Latest News

Hometown Heroes: Huntsville Hornets
Hometown Heroes: Huntsville Hornets
Hometown Heroes: Brenham Cubs
Hometown Heroes: Brenham Cubs
13 Aggies Set to Compete in UTR Pro Circuit
Aggies Rout McNeese, 8-0
Aggies Rout McNeese, 8-0