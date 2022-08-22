Navasota ISD leaders looking forward to raising the bar this school year

By Caleb Britt
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota ISD students are walking into success as they start a new school year. The district recently received its accountability rating from the Texas Education Agency, which measured student success on the STAAR and end-of-course tests from last school year. The district received a “B,” and Navasota ISD’s superintendent Stu Musick is excited to build upon that success.

“A good thing about our goals is that once you reach them, you can reset them,” Musick said. “We’re looking forward to raising the bar and the expectations to do even better next year.”

Musick believes that the “B” rating was made possible by the hard work of students, teachers and administrators like Vanikin Leggett. Leggett is the principal of Brule Elementary School and is excited to motivate her students to give their best at all times this school year.

“Sometimes your best isn’t an “A,” but it’s your best,” Leggett said. “As long as they’re giving it all they got, that’s really all that matters.”

Administrators like Leggett along with teachers and staff feel prepared to lead students into doing their best because they’ve spent the summer training and completing professional development workshops. Musick said the work done over the summer sets the district up for success, especially as new things are implemented like the Tango Flight program. This is an aviation and engineering program where juniors and seniors will build upon their engineering classes and build an airplane over the next two years.

“At the end of that two-year program, they’ll have a complete airplane that they’ll be able to see fly right here out of Navasota airport,” Musick said.

Musick said it’s important for students to take advantage of opportunities like this as they embark on some of the best years of their life in Navasota ISD. He believes that starts with a positive mindset.

“The first thing about doing a good job at work is showing up to work,” Musick said. “Same thing for a student coming to school, showing up to school, being there, having the right attitude and the right frame of mind.”

