Reason to Smile - August 22, 2022

By Julia Potts
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Crossing Drive near...
Bryan PD: Gunman takes his own life during pursuit after shooting police officer, one other
Stephen Rowe has been charged with two counts of assault of a public servant as well as evading...
Police: Man bites officers during altercation outside of College Station bar
Dream Wedding Giveaway
Couple gets married at Bryan wedding venue after winning wedding giveaway
An Amber Alert issued Sunday for a 3-year-old Texas girl has been canceled after the girl was...
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old Texas girl found safe
A FLOOD WATCH has been issued MONDAY for Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties
Another round of rain, storms likely Monday. Flood Watch issued for Northern Brazos Valley

Latest News

Applause - August 22, 2022
Applause - August 22, 2022
Applause - August 22, 2022
Applause - August 22, 2022
Reason to Smile - August 22, 2022
Reason to Smile - August 22, 2022
Applause- August 19, 2022
Applause- August 19, 2022