Skunk found in Hearne tests positive for rabies

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County Veterinary Services on Sunday issued a public health warning after a skunk tested positive for rabies.

The test was conducted by the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to the group.

Residents are being warned not to pick up or handle wildlife or stray animals and report any bites to the City of Hearne Animal Control.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.