Bearkats coming together with season opener against A&M 11 days away

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Both Sam Houston and Texas A&M are gearing up to play each other in the football season opener on September 3rd.

Bearkats’ Head Coach KC Keeler says Sam Houston graduated one of the greatest teams in F-C-S football.

They won a national championship during the spring 20-21 season and then ripped off 11 more wins last fall. Winning 21 consecutive games during the calendar year.

The Bearkats are transitioning from championship play to bowl division play this season.

That means There’s nearly 40 new faces on the team and Coach Keeler feels like everyone is starting to get on the same page. an increase in scholarship numbers.

“There’s only so much you can see when they’re here for summer workouts. I’d say scrimmage two.. last weekend is the first time I said ok this thing is really coming together,” adds Keeler.

“Offensively and defensively it’s been great to see the growth that’s happening. I think we’ve gotten better as tempo, conditioning.. our conditioning wasn’t there in the beginning, so we’re starting to get in the swing of things and the flow of things,” added wide receiver Tony Williams.

As of now Keeler has not named a quarterback for the season. The battle is between Keegan Shoemaker and Georgia Tech transfer Jordan Yates.

Sam Houston continues to prepare for Texas A&M
