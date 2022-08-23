Bennett excited to return home with Havemeyer Trophy in hand

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M golfer and Madisonville native Sam Bennett became the first Aggie to win the men’s United States Amateur Golf Championship after taking down Ben Carr in Sunday’s match play finals at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey.

Monday afternoon KBTX Sport’s Tyler Shaw caught up with Sam via Zoom. Sam talked about how the excitement of being a U.S. Amateur champion is still surreal and that he can’t wait to return to the Brazos Valley to celebrate with his friends and family.

“It’s cool coming from Madisonville. Growing up on a nine-hole course, everybody knows the story. To be able to have the Havemeyer trophy in my hands coming from that place it means a lot. All my friends and family, I can’t wait to go home and hold that trophy on my nine-hole course and just celebrate.”

Bennett now gets the Havemeyer Trophy for the next year. “I mean I’m about to see how many beers will fit in it at first. I’ll probably keep it in my room. I might sleep with it a few times. Just hold it. I’ve looked at the names. You’ve got Tiger, Arny, Jack, all the greats on there. Having my name engraved on that trophy alongside theirs is pretty cool.”

Hoisting the Havemeyer Trophy is something Bennett said he couldn’t do without his coach and caddie for the week, Brian Kortan. “He’s great. I mean he knows my game well cause we kind of play alike. I trust him and he trusts me. He’s my coach, caddie, best friend, he’s like my dad. He’s awesome. It was nice having him there to join me and celebrate with me. Having him by my side was pretty cool for both of us.”

Bennett’s father, Mark, passed away last summer. One of the last messages Mark gave his son is tattooed on Sam’s arm: “Don’t wait to do something.”

“My family’s so happy,” Bennett said. “I know my dad would be happy too. We’ve had some tough trials and tribulations that we’ve all had to deal with, some family stuff. For me to be able to come out on top and hoist this trophy, I know they’re all so proud of me. That Bennett name, it’s there. It’s going to be there for a long time,” Bennett added.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.