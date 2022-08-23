Bryan city council host public hearing to present budget for fiscal year 2022-23

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Council members for the city of Bryan are hosting a special meeting and public hearing Tuesday to hear citizen comments and to consider the first reading of an ordinance to adopt a budget for the FY22-23.

The council is considering adopting a budget of $499,270,403 which is slightly higher than the FY22 budget that was $442,674,224.

This budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $5,954,996, or 14.26%, and of that amount, $1,409,967 is tax revenue from new property added to the tax roll this year.

The tax rate will be considered during the September 6, 2022, and September 13, 2022, meetings of the City Council.

A second reading of the ordinance to adopt a budget will be held on Sept. 6, 2022.

The complete proposed City of Bryan annual budget can be found here.

The proposed budget ordinance can be read on the city of Bryan’s website by clicking here.

