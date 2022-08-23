Bryan, College Station review flood drainage plans after flooding in DFW

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After Dallas-Fort Worth’s deadly storms on Monday, the cities of Bryan and College Station are staying prepared if a situation like that happens in the area. Bryan City Engineer Paul Kasper is confident crews are doing everything possible to keep residents safe.

“Our guys are ready to respond to those situations as they occur you know, ahead of a rain chance like this I’m sure they’ve been out looking at key flood areas,” said Kasper.

College Station crews are also making sure their drainage systems are in place in the event of severe weather.

“The biggest thing is trying to stay on top of the drainage system and trying to keep debris and stuff out of the flow,” said College Station Director of Streets and Drainage Marshall Wallace.

To keep up with today’s demand, both Bryan and College Station are inspecting and improving storm drains and culvers .

“Some of those cases the areas didn’t have the same design standards we have today. So we’re kind of bringing them up to more of a modern design standard in terms of how much water is being carried in the pipes that are located in the ground,” said Krager

You can check here to see which areas are affected by flooding.

