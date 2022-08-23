Bryan meat business catches fire, Texas Avenue closed

The Texas Meat Market caught fire Tuesday afternoon
The Texas Meat Market caught fire Tuesday afternoon(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan business caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Bryan Fire Department is responding to the Texas Meat Market in the 600 block of North Texas Avenue near Downtown Bryan. Southbound Texas Avenue is closed, according to Bryan police, and drivers should avoid the area.

Limited information is available at this time, but a KBTX reporter is headed to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas
Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Crossing Drive near...
Bryan PD: Gunman takes his own life during pursuit after shooting police officer, one other
One person was killed Monday afternoon after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near FM 2154
One person dead after four-vehicle crash on Highway 6
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman on Thursday said they’ll support...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”
The Central and Southeastern Brazos Valley are under a Flood Watch through Tuesday evening
Flood Watch continues for the Central Brazos Valley

Latest News

City of Bryan, BTU consider ordinance to temporarily suspend reconnection deposits
The city of Bryan meets to read the FY23 budget ordinance.
Bryan city council host public hearing to present budget for fiscal year 2022-23
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Brazos County Commissioners extend burn ban.
Despite rain, Brazos County burn ban still in place