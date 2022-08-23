Chipping away at the drought: Here’s how much rain has fallen over the past 5 days

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The start of the 2022 summer season was an exceptionally hot and dry one in the Brazos Valley with the eighth-driest June and third-driest July recorded in Bryan-College Station. Thankfully, a pattern change has led to better rain chances this August, with a few rounds of scattered to even widespread rain helping to put a dent in our drought conditions within the past 5 days alone.

RAINFALL TOTALS -- PAST 5 DAYS:

Below is a list of rainfall totals from official observation and reporting stations across the Brazos Valley since midnight on August 18:

Easterwood Airport: 1.50″

Coulter Field: 1.66″

Hearne Municipal Airport: 2.04″

Caldwell Municipal Airport: 3.32″

Giddings-Lee County Airport: 0.39″

Cameron Municipal Airpark: 0.98″

Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 3.38″

Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.78″

Madisonville: 2.67″

North Zulch: 3.28″

Brenham: 0.54″

Navasota: 0.30″

Bellville: 1.69″

Hempstead: 1.61″

Centerville: 2.31″

Crockett: 3.77″

Coldspring: 2.70″

Lake Somerville: 0.88″

Dime Box: 1.12″

HOW WILL THIS RAIN AFFECT THE CURRENT DROUGHT?

This week’s rain won’t completely alleviate the Brazos Valley’s drought (we need over 15 inches to do that according to NOAA), but it will start chipping away at those incredibly dry conditions. For context, here’s what the latest Drought Monitor looks like, which was released last Thursday:

*NEW* Drought Monitor has been released for the Brazos Valley. Check out this week's conditions across the area pic.twitter.com/JJWMhgGZ9I — KBTX Weather (@KBTXWeather) August 18, 2022

The next update will be released this coming Thursday, and will include the rain found from 7am August 16 -to- 7am August 23.

WHAT ABOUT OUTDOOR BURNING?

As of Tuesday afternoon, there has been some good news in the Burn Ban department! Houston, Leon, Milam, and Montgomery county officials have decided to lift their Burn Bans thanks to these recent rains. Still, extreme caution should be used if planning on burning anything outdoors in those four counties. For the other 12 counties in our area, outdoor burning is still prohibited with active Burn Bans in place.

More details can be found by clicking here.

