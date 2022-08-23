Chipping away at the drought: Here’s how much rain has fallen over the past 5 days

Rainfall totals from official observation stations across the Brazos Valley since August 18.
Rainfall totals from official observation stations across the Brazos Valley since August 18.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The start of the 2022 summer season was an exceptionally hot and dry one in the Brazos Valley with the eighth-driest June and third-driest July recorded in Bryan-College Station. Thankfully, a pattern change has led to better rain chances this August, with a few rounds of scattered to even widespread rain helping to put a dent in our drought conditions within the past 5 days alone.

RAINFALL TOTALS -- PAST 5 DAYS:

Below is a list of rainfall totals from official observation and reporting stations across the Brazos Valley since midnight on August 18:

  • Easterwood Airport: 1.50″
  • Coulter Field: 1.66″
  • Hearne Municipal Airport: 2.04″
  • Caldwell Municipal Airport: 3.32″
  • Giddings-Lee County Airport: 0.39″
  • Cameron Municipal Airpark: 0.98″
  • Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 3.38″
  • Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.78″
  • Madisonville: 2.67″
  • North Zulch: 3.28″
  • Brenham: 0.54″
  • Navasota: 0.30″
  • Bellville: 1.69″
  • Hempstead: 1.61″
  • Centerville: 2.31″
  • Crockett: 3.77″
  • Coldspring: 2.70″
  • Lake Somerville: 0.88″
  • Dime Box: 1.12″

HOW WILL THIS RAIN AFFECT THE CURRENT DROUGHT?

This week’s rain won’t completely alleviate the Brazos Valley’s drought (we need over 15 inches to do that according to NOAA), but it will start chipping away at those incredibly dry conditions. For context, here’s what the latest Drought Monitor looks like, which was released last Thursday:

The next update will be released this coming Thursday, and will include the rain found from 7am August 16 -to- 7am August 23.

WHAT ABOUT OUTDOOR BURNING?

As of Tuesday afternoon, there has been some good news in the Burn Ban department! Houston, Leon, Milam, and Montgomery county officials have decided to lift their Burn Bans thanks to these recent rains. Still, extreme caution should be used if planning on burning anything outdoors in those four counties. For the other 12 counties in our area, outdoor burning is still prohibited with active Burn Bans in place.

More details can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas
Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Crossing Drive near...
Bryan PD: Gunman takes his own life during pursuit after shooting police officer, one other
One person was killed Monday afternoon after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near FM 2154
One person dead after four-vehicle crash on Highway 6
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman on Thursday said they’ll support...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”
The Central and Southeastern Brazos Valley are under a Flood Watch through Tuesday evening
Flood Watch continues for the Central Brazos Valley

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 8/23
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 8/23
Milam, Leon, Houston and Montgomery county officials have lifted Burn Bans following recent rains
A handful of Brazos Valley counties lift Burn Bans following recent rains