City of Bryan, BTU consider ordinance to temporarily suspend reconnection deposits

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Representatives from BTU will give a presentation to the Bryan City Council at a special meeting Tuesday.

The presentation will update council members on the policies surrounding the disconnection, reconnection, and late fees for residential customers during the extremely hot weather conditions over the past few months.

City leaders will also consider an ordinance that would temporarily suspend reconnection deposits due to the increased costs during the extremely hot weather conditions over the past few months.

Residents took to social media and addressed the council at a previous meeting to express concerns after receiving higher than normal bills during the heatwave.

