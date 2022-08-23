Despite rain, Brazos County burn ban still in place

The last downpours were not enough to bring Brazos County out of a burn ban
Brazos County Commissioners extend burn ban.
Brazos County Commissioners extend burn ban.
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The few bouts of rain Brazos County experienced were not enough to bring the county out of a burn ban. The Brazos County Commissioners Court met Tuesday morning and voted to extend the disaster declaration that’s related to the ongoing drought.

Jason Ware, Brazos County emergency management coordinator said despite recent rainfall Brazos County still remains dry.

“It’s still not to the point where we feel safe allowing people to burn just yet,” Ware said. “We have some good rain forecasted for the remainder of the week as well as next week, but as we know forecasts can change. When we get that really, really good rain to the entire county we’ll be more comfortable.”

This past weekend fire crews responded to a couple of grass fires, the largest fire burned around six acres, Ware said.

“Over the past couple of months the fire behavior has been dramatic,” Ware said. “Some of the grass fires started out very, very small. A couple of them were started by lawn mowers, and they grew very quickly and were hard to control.”

Since disaster declarations free up funds, Judge Duane Peters said it was important for the Commissioners Court to extend it.

“If some money becomes available from the state because of the drought it puts us in line to go for some of that,” Peters said. “It’s not available right now I don’t believe, but It could become available and I think we need to be in that position because we have been in a severe drought and still are.”

Ware will give another presentation to Commissioners Court next Tuesday that will discuss any changes with the drought.

Anyone caught burning in Brazos County while the burn ban is in effect will be subject to a fine, Ware said.

