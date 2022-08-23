Governor Abbott puts support behind repealing “tampon tax” ahead of midterms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Advocates have long called for repealing the sales tax on products like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners. Menstrual products are already tax free in 24 States and Governor Greg Abbott says he would support Texas joining them.

Michelle Taylor-Robinson, Associate Head Professor of Comparative Politics and Race, Equality and Gender, joined First News at Four to discuss this divisive sales tax.

Some argue feminine products should be treated like items such as food, medicine, and band-aids which aren’t taxed in Texas.

“They are necessities that only half of the population needs , but nonetheless they are necessities, and it’s largely a historical legacy. Those taxes have been in place for a long time and there weren’t people in government to advocate for removing them,” explained Taylor-Robinson.

Before the governor announced his support, there were several attempts to repeal the “tampon tax” in the state. These efforts, headed by Rep. Donna Howard have never made it to the governor’s desk.

But some are wary of the governor’s motives with this announcement coming out in time for the midterm elections.

Taylor-Robinson explained some advocate’s feelings on this saying, “there have been other opportunities for the governor and for other leading politicians at the state level in Texas to push for removal of this tax.”

However, the governor’s support is significant and he joins several other Republicans who are in favor of eliminating the “tampon tax.” Among these Republicans are Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman.

Those who oppose getting rid of the “tampon tax” want to keep it because, like any other tax, it gives money to the government.

Repealing it, “does take money out of the government budget and budget monies are generally tight,” explained Taylor-Robinson.

Taylor-Robinson also believes a lack of woman in state government has led to the failed attempts to get rid of the tax on these products.

She also admits, “it’s one of many, many issues, and it seems like a relatively small one, and so that makes it challenging for it to get broad public attention.”

