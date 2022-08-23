Heavy rain brings much needed relief to the Brazos Valley

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Heavy rainfall through the Brazos Valley is bringing some much-needed relief.

After months of dry forecasts, multiple days of rain will help chisel away at area drought conditions. Most of the Brazos Valley was put under a flood watch for Monday and Tuesday. This severe weather includes Brazos County, which saw heavy rain, thunderstorms, and 30mph wind at times Monday.

As the ground begins to soak up rainwater, it is important to watch for standing water on the roadways. With more rain expected overnight Monday and into Tuesday, morning commutes could be affected. Runoff conditions could occur for areas that experience repeated heavy rain through sunrise Tuesday.

Chris Murfin, an Aggie parent, is moving his freshman son into Texas A&M this week. The family took a break to see Downtown Bryan and enjoy the rain.

Murfin says it was hard to miss the dry vegetation while on the drive from Illinois.

“We saw it on our way in, nice to see you got a lot of good rain, heavy rain, the grass is greening up, trees are looking like they’re happy,” Murfin said. And the drought isn’t chasing him away. “We’ve been around quite a bit, looking to retire here maybe.”

