Hometown Heroes: A&M Consolidated Tigers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The more things change, the more they stay the same for the playoff-regulars the Tigers.

A&M Consolidated is coming off of a 10-3, three round deep playoff run but now the Tigers will compete in 5A Division 1.

“We lost by 3 points in the third round. That was pretty upsetting so I think that’s just going to fuel us,” said Will Hargett about their 53-50 loss to Crosby.

Consol’s offense will use their tried and true run game featuring Keshun Thomas who finished last season with 1,100 yards and 13 rushing TD’s. Up-and-coming sophomore QB Will Hargett will pick up where he left off with key targets Wesley Greaves, Ellis Meyers and Albert Garcia to throw to.

“I am really really looking forward to it, especially being my senior year,” said Greaves. “I want to go out with a state championship that’s the goal.”

The Tiger defense also remains mostly intact from last season where they allowed less than 20 points per game. Defensive lineman Joey Lightfoot and Hudson House will hold down the line. While Josh Gooden, Mo Foketi and Trace Meadows take care of the secondary with Brock Slaydon at linebacker.

“A lot returners on offense and on defense. When you look at it a lot of them are young guys that have done it as freshman and sophomores,” said Head Coach Lee Fedora. “We got real good chemistry with this group and I think we got a chance to have a lot of success this year.”

With their experience on both sides of the ball returning, 2022 looks just as promising as 2021 for Consol.

The Tigers kickoff 2022 at home against the Huntsville Hornets on August 26th.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.