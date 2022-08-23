Krispy Kreme to offer new doggy doughnuts to celebrate National Dog Day

Krispy Kreme will be offering doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.
Krispy Kreme will be offering doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.(Krispy Kreme)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme is sharing its sweets with man’s best friend.

The doughnut chain is putting doggie doughnuts on the menu for the first time in the U.S.

The limited-edition baked treats are doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.

Krispy Kreme said the hard-baked cookies are made with canine-friendly ingredients. For instance, they substitute carob for chocolate.

The doggy doughnuts will be available Friday and sold in boxes of six in honor of National Dog Day.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas
Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Crossing Drive near...
Bryan PD: Gunman takes his own life during pursuit after shooting police officer, one other
One person was killed Monday afternoon after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near FM 2154
One person dead after four-vehicle crash on Highway 6
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman on Thursday said they’ll support...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”
The Central and Southeastern Brazos Valley are under a Flood Watch through Tuesday evening
Flood Watch continues for the Central Brazos Valley

Latest News

FILE - Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried speaks during an...
Florida Democrats weighing candidates to challenge DeSantis
To keep up with today’s demand, both Bryan and College Station are inspecting and improving...
Bryan, College Station review flood drainage plans after flooding in DFW
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
FILE - The Amazon logo is shown in Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 6, 2012. Recent merger plans...
Amazon keeps growing, and so does its cache of data on you