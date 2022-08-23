Leon and Montgomery counties lift Burn Bans following recent rains

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An incredibly dry start to summer led to rapidly expanding and worsening drought conditions across the Brazos Valley, which then prompted Burn Ban restrictions area-wide. Now that a pattern change has led to more recent rains which will help to start chipping away at the drought, a few area counties have decided to lift their Burn Bans.

The following counties are NO LONGER under an active Burn Ban (as of 10 am Tuesday, August 23):

Leon, Montgomery

The following counties are STILL UNDER an active Burn Ban:

Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Lee, Madison, Milam, Robertson, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller and Washington

The latest county Burn Ban information can be found on the Texas A&M Forest Service website, and by clicking here.

🔥🚫 Burn Ban Update 🚫🔥



As of 10 am Tuesday, active Burn Bans are still in place for the other 14 counties in our area pic.twitter.com/Trrybgcpnf — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) August 23, 2022

