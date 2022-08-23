Leon and Montgomery counties lift Burn Bans following recent rains
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An incredibly dry start to summer led to rapidly expanding and worsening drought conditions across the Brazos Valley, which then prompted Burn Ban restrictions area-wide. Now that a pattern change has led to more recent rains which will help to start chipping away at the drought, a few area counties have decided to lift their Burn Bans.
The following counties are NO LONGER under an active Burn Ban (as of 10 am Tuesday, August 23):
- Leon, Montgomery
The following counties are STILL UNDER an active Burn Ban:
- Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Lee, Madison, Milam, Robertson, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller and Washington
The latest county Burn Ban information can be found on the Texas A&M Forest Service website, and by clicking here.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.