One person dead after four-vehicle crash on Highway 6

One person was killed Monday afternoon after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near FM 2154
One person was killed Monday afternoon after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near FM 2154(MGN)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed Monday afternoon after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near FM 2154.

Around 3:05 p.m., a 2022 Dodge Charger, 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2022 Toyota Tacoma were traveling northbound when the Jeep tried to change lanes, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It struck the Dodge and then the Toyota, causing the Dodge to cross over into oncoming traffic. The Dodge then hit a 2005 Toyota Corolla traveling southbound head-on, killing the driver 53-year-old Wenjun Li, of Sugarland.

Jesus Sic, 21 of Bryan, was driving the Dodge and taken to St. Joseph Hospital.

The drivers of the Jeep and Toyota Tacoma were not injured.

DPS is still investigating the crash.

