Public likely won’t see much of Mar-a-Lago affidavit

By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Justice Department has until Thursday, August 25, to propose redactions for the affidavit used to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound. Jon Decker, KBTX’s White House Correspondent, joined First News at Four to discuss how much of the document the public will actually get to see.

Currently, the DOJ is going through the affidavit line by line, paragraph by paragraph, and seeing where they need to redact.

They don’t want to give a blueprint to the public, or “a blueprint for that matter to President Trump’s lawyers as to where the investigation has gone so far,” explained Decker.

Once they are finished going through the document, the DOJ will submit it to the Federal Magistrate who will look it over. If he deems it sufficient and there are no objections, he will release it to the public. But, Decker warns not to expect to learn much. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart himself admitted that redactions could be “extensive.”

